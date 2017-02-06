Feb 6 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc :

* NW Bio announces lifting of clinical hold on DCVax-l phase III trial by FDA; progression-free survival events reached; overall survival events not yet reached

* Trial has accumulated sufficient number of events toward progression-free survival endpoint, but not yet for overall survival endpoint

* Co remains blinded to all trial data, and is only receiving and reporting updates on a blinded basis