BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Osisko Mining Corp
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
* Osisko Mining Corp - increased size of its previously announced private placement to 15.3 million units at a price of $3.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.