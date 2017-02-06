Feb 6 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals announces executive promotions

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Sarah Romano, corporate controller, has been named interim chief financial officer

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lisa Brandano has been promoted from director, clinical operations to vice president, clinical operations

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Carol Assang, associate director, clinical operations has been named director, clinical operations

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Sarah Romano joined EyeGate Pharmaceuticals as corporate controller in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: