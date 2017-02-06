Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Horace Mann Educators Corp
* Horace Mann reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per share of $0.48; operating EPS of $0.52
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $1.95 to $2.15
* Horace Mann Educators Corp says Q4 property and casualty combined ratio of 99.1%, including 7.3 points of catastrophes
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)