Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc :
* Jll reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 revenue growth
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.95
* Q4 earnings per share $3.62
* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.01 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc - qtrly fee revenue $1,849 million versus $1,667 million
* Jones Lang Lasalle - AUM reached $60.1 billion as of December 31, 2016, up from $59.7 billion as of September 30, 2016, and $56.4 billion as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)