* Jll reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 revenue growth

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.95

* Q4 earnings per share $3.62

* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.01 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc - qtrly fee revenue $1,849 million versus $1,667 million

* Jones Lang Lasalle - AUM reached $60.1 billion as of December 31, 2016, up from $59.7 billion as of September 30, 2016, and $56.4 billion as of December 31, 2015