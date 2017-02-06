Feb 6 Tesoro Logistics LP

* Tesoro Logistics LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* TLLP expects to achieve $550 million of annual net earnings and $1 billion of annual EBITDA in 2017

* Tesoro Logistics LP - TLLP expects 2017 annual distribution growth of 12% to 15%

* Also expects total net capital expenditures of $295 million in 2017

* Qtrly earnings per diluted common limited partner unit $0.31