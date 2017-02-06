Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Tesoro Logistics LP
* Tesoro Logistics LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* TLLP expects to achieve $550 million of annual net earnings and $1 billion of annual EBITDA in 2017
* Tesoro Logistics LP - TLLP expects 2017 annual distribution growth of 12% to 15%
* Also expects total net capital expenditures of $295 million in 2017
* Qtrly earnings per diluted common limited partner unit $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)