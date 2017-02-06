Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Macerich Co
* Macerich announces strong quarterly results
* Q4 FFO per share $1.17
* Macerich co - sees 2017 diluted FFO per share $3.90 - $4.00
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Macerich Co sees 2017 diluted eps in range $1.26 - $1.36
* Macerich Co - mall portfolio occupancy was 95.4% at december 31, 2016 compared to 96.1% at december 31, 2015
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)