Feb 6 Gap Inc

* Gap Inc. reports January and fourth quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.01 to $2.02 excluding items

* Q4 sales rose 1 percent to $4.43 billion

* January sales rose 2 percent to $828 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.69

* Comparable sales for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 were up 2 percent

* Comparable sales for January 2017 were up 1 percent

* Gap Inc - For Q4 of fiscal year 2016, company expects its reported diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.54 to $0.55

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $ 0.50 to $ 0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S