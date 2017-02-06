Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Gap Inc
* Gap Inc. reports January and fourth quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.01 to $2.02 excluding items
* Q4 sales rose 1 percent to $4.43 billion
* January sales rose 2 percent to $828 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.69
* Comparable sales for Q4 of fiscal year 2016 were up 2 percent
* Comparable sales for January 2017 were up 1 percent
* Gap Inc - For Q4 of fiscal year 2016, company expects its reported diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.54 to $0.55
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $ 0.50 to $ 0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)