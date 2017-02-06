Feb 6 Catalent Inc :

* Catalent Inc reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catalent inc - catalent expects fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $435 million to $450 million

* Catalent Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income in range of $168 million to $183 million

* Catalent Inc - company expects FY 2017 self-funded capital expenditures in range of $130 million to $135 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S