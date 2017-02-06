BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 First Republic Bank :
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* First Republic Bank - pricing of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its subordinated notes due 2047
* First Republic Bank - subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625 pct per annum and, unless previously redeemed, will mature on Feb. 13, 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.