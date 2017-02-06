Feb 6 FMC Corp

* FMC Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.60

* FMC Corp says qtrly consolidated GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.12

* FMC Corp says qtrly consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.88

* FMC Corp- Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is anticipated to be approximately $315 million to $355 million for FMC Lithium

* FMC Corp- Expects adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $3.20 to $3.60 for full year 2017

* FMC Corp says for Q4, FMC reported revenue of $866 million, a 4 percent decrease over same period in 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $915.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FMC Corp - For 2017 full-year FMC agricultural solutions segment revenue is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion

* FMC Corp- Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is anticipated to be approximately $750 million to $790 million for FMC Health and Nutrition

* FMC Corp - For full year of 2017, FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue is anticipated to be approximately $750 million to $790 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: