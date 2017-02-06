Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Cellectis SA :
* FDA grants cellectis IND approval to proceed with the clinical development of UCART123, the first gene edited off-the-shelf car t-cell product candidate developed in the U.S.
* Intends to initiate phase 1 trials in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)