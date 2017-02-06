BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Silgan Holdings Inc :
* Silgan announces new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer eur450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on March 15, 2025
* Silgan Holdings- intends to use net proceeds from U.S. Dollar notes offering to prepay portion of outstanding U.S. Dollar term loans
* Silgan-Also intends to use proceeds from U.S. Dollar notes offering to repay portion of outstanding revolving loans under its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.