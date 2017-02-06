Feb 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva appoints Dr. Yitzhak Peterburg as interim chief executive officer, succeeding Erez Vigodman

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Sol J. Barer named chairman of board

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - board of directors is undertaking a search to identify a permanent chief executive officer

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Yitzhak Peterburg has stepped down from his role as chairman in order to serve as interim chief executive officer

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Erez Vigodman is stepping down following a mutual agreement between board of Teva and Vigodman