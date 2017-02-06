Feb 6 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.80% senior notes due 2020

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.15% senior notes due 2027

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.15% senior notes due 2047

* Estee Lauder-To use proceeds of offering to repay outstanding commercial paper, to refinance $300 million principal amount notes due May 15, 2017