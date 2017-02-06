BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.80% senior notes due 2020
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.15% senior notes due 2027
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Offering and pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.15% senior notes due 2047
* Estee Lauder-To use proceeds of offering to repay outstanding commercial paper, to refinance $300 million principal amount notes due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.