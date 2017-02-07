BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Interoil Corp
* Interoil secures US$470 million credit facility
* Interoil Corp - new facility will refinance and replace existing US$400 million secured capital expenditure facility
* Has entered into a new US$470 million senior secured credit facility
* Interoil Corp - facility is secured at an annual interest rate of libor plus 6.5 pct and terminates at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.