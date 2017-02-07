Feb 7 Baker Hughes Inc :

* Baker Hughes announces January 2017 rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - international rig count for January 2017 was 933, up 4 from 929 counted in December 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - average u.s. Rig count for January 2017 was 683, up 49 from 634 counted in December 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - international offshore rig count for January 2017 was 206, down 4 from 210 counted in December 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for January 2017 was 302, up 93 from 209 counted in December 2016

* Says worldwide rig count for January 2017 was 1,918, up 146 from 1,772 counted in December 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for January 2017 was 302, up 93 from 209 counted in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: