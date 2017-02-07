UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
Feb 7 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes announces January 2017 rig counts
* Baker Hughes Inc - international rig count for January 2017 was 933, up 4 from 929 counted in December 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - average u.s. Rig count for January 2017 was 683, up 49 from 634 counted in December 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - international offshore rig count for January 2017 was 206, down 4 from 210 counted in December 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for January 2017 was 302, up 93 from 209 counted in December 2016
* Says worldwide rig count for January 2017 was 1,918, up 146 from 1,772 counted in December 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for January 2017 was 302, up 93 from 209 counted in December 2016
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence.
