Feb 7 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt plc reports transition period results and
announces 2017 guidance
* 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share is
$7.40 to $8.00
* Says net sales were $829.9 million in transition period,
up 2.3%, or 2.6% on a constant-currency basis
* Sees 2017 total mallinckrodt net sales to decrease 2% to
5%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.55, revenue view $3.33
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says gaap diluted per share results from continuing
operations were a loss of $1.67 in transition period
* Mallinckrodt plc - adjusted diluted earnings per share
were $1.91 in transition period
