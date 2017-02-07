Feb 7 Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic Company reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; updates dividend policy

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus $2.2 billion

* Mosaic Co - a reduction in its targeted annual dividend to $0.60 per share, effective with next declaration

* Mosaic Co - net sales in potash segment totaled $407 million for Q4, down from $572 million last year

* Mosaic Co - "while we are confident market bottom is behind us, pace of improvement is expected to be gradual"

* Mosaic co sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $800 to $900 million

* Mosaic Co sees 2017 phosphates sales volumes in range of 9.5 to 10.25 million tonnes

* Qtrly average diammonium phosphate selling price $317 per tonne versus $410 per tonne last year

* Mosaic Co - total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.0 to 2.3 million tonnes for Q1 of 2017

* Mosaic Co sees 2017 potash sales volumes in range of 8.0 to 8.75 million tonnes

* Mosaic Co - total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 2.15 to 2.3 million tonnes for Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly phosphate sales volume 2.5 million tonnes versus 2.2 million tonnes last year

* Mosaic Co sees 2017 international distribution sales volumes in range of 7.0 to 7.5 million tonnes

* Mosaic Co - Mosaic's realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $315 to $335 per tonne for Q1 of 2017

* Mosaic Co - net sales in phosphates segment were $896 million for Q4, down from $1.0 billion last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mosaic Co - Mosaic's realized mop price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $165 to $180 per tonne for Q1

* Mosaic Co - Q4 results "reflect strong market demand for potash and phosphates driven by improving market sentiment"

* Mosaic - "challenging market environment in 2016 accelerated industry's restructuring, especially in China, which has helped stabilize producer margins"

* Mosaic Co - "for 2017, we expect another record year for global phosphate shipments"

* Mosaic Co - SG&A expenses to range from $295 to $310 million for FY 2017