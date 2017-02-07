BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp
* Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 million private placement with proceeds to advance Grassy Mountain to pre-feasibility
* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - has agreed to sell an aggregate of 2.1 million units at $1.75 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $3.66 million
* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - proceeds from transaction will be used primarily to complete pre-feasibility study that company commenced in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.