Feb 7 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

* Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 million private placement with proceeds to advance Grassy Mountain to pre-feasibility

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - has agreed to sell an aggregate of 2.1 million units at $1.75 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $3.66 million

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - proceeds from transaction will be used primarily to complete pre-feasibility study that company commenced in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: