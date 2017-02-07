Feb 7 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Adm reports fourth quarter earnings of $0.73 per share,
$0.75 per share on an adjusted basis
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Archer daniels midland co - q4 revenue $16,501 million
versus $16,445 million last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $16.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Archer daniels midland co - in quarter, ag services saw
good execution in north america amid strong global demand for
u.s. Commodities
* Qtrly oilseeds processing results were comparable to
challenging year-ago period
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $237 million
versus $219 million
* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $233 million
versus $426 million
