Feb 7 Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & Dwight reports results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.74

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect 2017 reported and organic sales growth of approximately 3 pct

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is expected to be $1.72 to $1.74 per share

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - in 2017, we expect adjusted free cash flow to exceed adjusted net income

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect to achieve 7 pct adjusted EPS growth or $1.89 per share for 2017

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - for Q1, we expect reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1-2 pct

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - sees Q1 EPS $0.46

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - qtrly net sales $896.0 million versus $873.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $3.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $889.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S