Feb 7 Cardinal Health Inc -
* Second-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment
increased 5 percent to $29.7 billion
* Having completed more than half its fiscal year, company
is adjusting its fiscal year 2017 guidance range for non-gaap
diluted EPS
* Cardinal Health reports second-quarter results for fiscal
year 2017
* Q2 revenue $33.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $33.55
billion
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.35 to $5.50
from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pricing in generic pharmaceutical market was a significant
headwind for pharmaceutical segment profit and enterprise
operating earnings
* Q2 non-gaap diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health
Inc $1.34
