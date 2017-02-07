UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
Feb 7 Heroux-devtek Inc
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.17
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.23
* Q3 sales c$98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$97.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - now expects relatively stable sales in fiscal 2017, when compared to fiscal 2016
* Heroux-Devtek - forecasts low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, when compared to expected sales for fiscal 2017
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - as at December 31, 2016, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $424 million, versus $437 million three months earlier
* Heroux-Devtek - following transition year in fiscal 2018, co expects sales to grow progressively to reach between $480 million and $520 million in fiscal 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary po