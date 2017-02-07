Feb 7 S&P Global Inc

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q4 earnings per share $2.05

* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global Inc - excluding impact of divestitures and recent acquisitions, FY organic revenue growth is expected to be mid single-digits

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.90 to $6.15

* S&P Global Inc - sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.90 to $6.15

* S&P Global Inc - 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $5.65 to $5.90

* In 2017, company anticipates continuing its share repurchase program, subject to market conditions

* For 4th quarter, ratings revenue increased 14 pct to $658 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: