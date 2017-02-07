Feb 7 S&P Global Inc
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share $2.05
* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters
* S&P Global Inc - excluding impact of divestitures and
recent acquisitions, FY organic revenue growth is expected to be
mid single-digits
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.90 to
$6.15
* S&P Global Inc - 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be
$5.65 to $5.90
* In 2017, company anticipates continuing its share
repurchase program, subject to market conditions
* For 4th quarter, ratings revenue increased 14 pct to $658
million
