PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 CTS Corp
* CTS announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2017 sales $405 million to $420 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 sales $101.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $101 million
* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $414.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.