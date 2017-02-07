PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 AGCO Corp -
* AGCO reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 sales $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.94 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.50
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Sees fy 2017 sales about $7.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $7.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.