PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Vtti Energy Partners Lp
* Vtti Energy Partners Lp reports preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Vtti Energy Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $80.8 million versus $75.2 million ; qtrly net income $16.3 million versus $17.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $78.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.