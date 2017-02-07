BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Suburban Propane Partners Lp
* Suburban propane partners, l.p. Announces tender for any and all of its $346,180,000 aggregate principal amount of 7 3/8 % senior notes
* Suburban propane partners lp - tender offer will expire on february 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.