BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Suburban Propane Partners Lp
* Suburban propane partners, l.p. Announces public offering of senior notes
* Suburban propane partners lp - intends to publicly offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Suburban propane partners lp says simultaneously with launch of the offering of 2027 senior notes, co launched cash tender offer for 2021 senior notes
* Suburban propane - intends to use proceeds to fund cash tender offer for any of $346.2 million of outstanding indebtedness under 7 3/8% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.