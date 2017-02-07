Feb 7 Suburban Propane Partners Lp

* Suburban propane partners, l.p. Announces public offering of senior notes

* Suburban propane partners lp - intends to publicly offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Suburban propane partners lp says simultaneously with launch of the offering of 2027 senior notes, co launched cash tender offer for 2021 senior notes

* Suburban propane - intends to use proceeds to fund cash tender offer for any of $346.2 million of outstanding indebtedness under 7 3/8% senior notes due 2021