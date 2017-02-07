Feb 7 Hudson Resources Inc -

* Announces that the European Investment Bank approves debt financing of the white mountain project

* Management committee of EIB grants preliminary approval to provide debt financing of up to $13 million for co's white mountain anorthosite project

* Says cordiant Capital Inc approved lending Hudson Greenland A/S up to $9.5m million

* Total white mountain project capital costs, including reclamation costs and working capital are estimated at CDN$40m

* Hudson Resources says complete terms and conditions of the loans remain confidential