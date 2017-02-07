BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Hudson Resources Inc -
* Announces that the European Investment Bank approves debt financing of the white mountain project
* Management committee of EIB grants preliminary approval to provide debt financing of up to $13 million for co's white mountain anorthosite project
* Says cordiant Capital Inc approved lending Hudson Greenland A/S up to $9.5m million
* Total white mountain project capital costs, including reclamation costs and working capital are estimated at CDN$40m
* Hudson Resources says complete terms and conditions of the loans remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.