PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Oaktree Capital Group Llc
* Oaktree announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oaktree capital group llc says assets under management grew to $100.5 billion as of december 31, 2016, up 1% from $99.8 billion as of september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.