BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Antler Gold Inc
* Antler gold announces increase to brokered private placement offering
* Antler gold inc - increased offering by $600,000 to gross proceeds of up to $2.8 million
* Antler gold inc- intends to use net proceeds of financing to continue exploration on its wilding lake gold project in central newfoundland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.