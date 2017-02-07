PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Ardmore Shipping Corp
* Ardmore shipping corporation announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $43.2 million versus $41.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ardmore expects 45 scheduled drydock days in q1 of 2017
* Ardmore shipping corp- company's board of directors has not declared a dividend for quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Ardmore shipping corp - company had no drydock days in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.