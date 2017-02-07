BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Taubman Centers Inc
* Taubman centers announces the amendment and restatement of $1.1 billion line of credit including additional $300 million unsecured term loan
* Taubman centers inc- $1.1 billion revolving line of credit has been extended to february 2021, with two six-month extension options
* Proceeds from $300 million term loan were used to repay existing balances on company's lines of credit
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.