FOREX-Euro licks its wounds after skidding on political woes
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
Feb 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology Co. Ltd.
* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 51 pct of Jia-Heng Industrial Ltd.
* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH will issue 12.484 million ordinary shares upon transaction's closing
* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH will also issue cash consideration that is contingent upon Liniu Network achieving after-tax income targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)