FOREX-Euro licks its wounds after skidding on political woes
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
Feb 7 Autodesk Inc
* Carl Bass has decided to step down as president and chief executive officer, effective February 8
* Announces CEO transition
* Reaffirms Q4 and FY17 guidance
* Board has instituted a CEO search to consider candidates
* Sachem head designees Scott Ferguson and Jeff Clarke to resign from board
* Bass will remain on staff as a special advisor to company in support of transition to a new CEO
* Crawford Beveridge will remain non-executive chairman of board
* Says new agreement between Autodesk and Sachem Head Capital Management LP
* Says agreement calls for two of Sachem head's 2016 director nominees, Scott Ferguson and Jeff Clarke, to resign from board of directors
* Sachem Head Capital has agreed to continue until June 2018 their earlier standstill and voting agreement provisions
* Board will begin a search for a new independent director candidate, who will join when Ferguson and Clarke step down
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $472.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
