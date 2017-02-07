Feb 7 Cerecor Inc

* CERECOR ENGAGES SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* HAS INITIATED A PROCESS TO EXPLORE AND REVIEW A RANGE OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* SAYS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE EXPLORED OR EVALUATED AS PART OF THIS PROCESS INCLUDE AN ACQUISITION, MERGER, BUSINESS COMBINATION