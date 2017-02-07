BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Kroger Co
* Kroger and murray's cheese announce merger
* Financial terms of merger were not disclosed.
* Says Murray's former owner and president, Rob Kaufelt, will remain affiliated with business as a strategic adviser
* purchased equity of Murray's Cheese, as well as its flagship location on Bleecker Street in New York City
* Nick Tranchina will continue to lead Murray's cheese team in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.