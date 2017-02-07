BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.16/shr
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces third fiscal quarter 2017 results
Feb 7 North Sea Energy Inc :
* NORTH SEA ENERGY ANNOUNCES BOARD AND OFFICER APPOINTMENTS
* SAYS IAN LAMBERT APPOINTED CEO
* NORTH SEA ENERGY INC - HARVEY LAWSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales.
* Beazer Homes USA - dollar value of homes in backlog as of December 31, 2016 rose 5.0 pct to $666.1 million, or 1,926 homes, compared to $634.6 million, or 1,912 homes, last year