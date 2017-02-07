Feb 7 Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelz International reports 2016 results

* Expects organic net revenue to increase at least 1 percent in 2017 and adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range

* Expects double-digit adjusted eps growth on a constant-currency basis for 2017

* Mondelez - qtrly organic net revenue increased 0.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Mondelez - organic net revenue increased 0.6 percent in quarter, tempered by a negative impact of 60 basis points from india demonetization

* Mondelez- remains committed to its 2018 adjusted operating income margin target of 17 to 18 percent

* Qtrly net revenues $6,770 million versus $ 7,364 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $6.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

