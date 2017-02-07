Feb 7 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc :
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces public offering
of class a common stock
* AMC Entertainment - commenced underwritten public offering
of co's class a common stock, par value $0.01 per share in
amount of $500.0 million
* AMC Entertainment - to use proceeds from offering to repay
outstanding bridge loans incurred in connection with acquisition
of carmike cinemas
* AMC Entertainment - also to use remaining proceeds to
finance portion of previously announced acquisition of Nordic
Cinema Group Holding AB
