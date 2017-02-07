BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Gilead Sciences announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.70 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $2.34
* Q4 revenue $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.15 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gilead Sciences Inc qtrly harvoni sales $1,640 million versus $3,345 million
* Gilead Sciences Inc qtrly sovaldi sales $541 million versus $1,547 million
* Gilead Sciences Inc sees full year 2017 net product sales $22.5 billion - $24.5 billion
* Gilead Sciences sees 2017 diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related,up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses $0.84 -$0.91
* Gilead Sciences Inc sees 2017 non gaap product gross margin 86% - 88% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.