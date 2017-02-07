Feb 7 Nuance Communications Inc

* Nuance announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $487.7 million

* Nuance Communications Inc says company on track for FY17 non-GAAP guidance with a return to organic revenue growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $2.04 billion