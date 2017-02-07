BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy reports Q4 loss of $0.53/shr
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 7 Netgear Inc
* Netgear reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Q4 revenue $367.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $348.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $300 million to $315 million
* Q1 revenue view $318.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results