BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Coherent Inc
* Reports first fiscal quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coherent Inc - qtrly net sales $346.1 million versus $248.5 million in prev quarter
* Coherent Inc - ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $823.5 million at december 31, 2016
* Coherent Inc - qtrly earnings per share $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $317.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.