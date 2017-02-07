BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Container Store Group Inc
* The Container Store Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 sales $216.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Container Store Group Inc says comparable store sales for Q3 of fiscal 2016 were down 3.9%
* Container Store Group says sees 2016 net sales to be modestly below range of $820 million-$830 million; sees 2016 EPS to be at low end of range of $0.20-$0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.