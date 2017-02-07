Feb 7 Middlefield Banc Corp

* Middlefield Banc Corp. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Middlefield Banc -Annualized ROE and ROA for 2016 Q4 were 9.02% and 0.85%, respectively, compared with 11.26% and 0.96% for 2015 Q4