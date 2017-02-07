Feb 7 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.87

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 revenue $494.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $514.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 same-store sales growth of 1% to 2%

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 restaurant-level margin improvement of 10 to 30 basis points

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 free cash flow of $160 to $170 million

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 share repurchases of $450 to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: