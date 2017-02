Feb 7 Twilio Inc

* Twilio announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $82 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Twilio Inc sees Q1 total revenue $ 82.0 million to $ 84.0 million

* Sees Q1 total revenue $82.0 million to $84.0 million

* Twilio Inc sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.07 to $0.06

* Twilio Inc sees Q1 base revenue $78.0 million to $79.0 million

* Twilio Inc sees FY total revenue $364.0 million to $372.0 million

* Sees FY 17 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.19 to $0.15

* Twilio Inc sees FY non-GAAP net loss per share $0.19 to $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $77.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $352.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Twilio Inc sees FY base revenue $351.0 million to $355.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: